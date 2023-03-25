New Construction in Fahey Fields 2-story, 3 bedroom, flex room, 2.5 baths across from the proposed park. Main floor with LVP floor, gas fireplace with tile surround, box mantel with built-ins. Flex room, powder rm. Kitchen incudes quartz island, stainless steel appliances, vent fan, gas range and expansive walk-in pantry. Tucked off the kitchen large mudroom & pocket office. 2nd floor en-suite with double sinks, tiled shower and walk-in closet, 2nd bath double sinks and laundry. Lower level includes 9' ceiling, egress window and stubbed for a full bath. Double Hung Windows, Nest doorbell and thermostat, Garage door with built-in WiFi/MyQ, 50 amp car charger, Landscape included.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $614,900
Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never …
David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found inside their town of Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and a TV station reported their so…
Mark Johnson said the 2023 NCAA championship was the toughest of the seven he has won as Badgers coach.
"I wasn't trying to kill him, just scare (him) away and I didn't think I was going to hit him," Jakira Anderson told police, court documents state.
TV and radio broadcasts are planned for Sunday's Frozen Four national championship game between the Badgers and Buckeyes.