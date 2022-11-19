 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $609,900

Modern Farmhouse sunny & bright, 3 BR/2.5BA open concept executive two story. You’ll love the Designer cabinet hardware, custom lighting & Gorgeous windows throughout! Spacious Great Rm w/ white oak LVP floors, gas FP, Cook’s kitchen, quartz, soft close cabinets, navy breakfast bar island, pantry closet, bright kitchen window. Open Dining walks out to private patio. Main floor office/den, laundry w/utility sink, handy bench & hooks, granite vanity half BA. 3 BR upstairs, owner’s suite w/ double shower, dbl quartz vanity & walk-in closet, two guest BRs & main quartz vanity tub/shower BA. Rear entry oversized 2 car gar, Lower level egress exposure, ready for you to finish! Walk to elementary or park. Oregon schools. Quality built by MABA's 2021 Builder of the Year & Best Lot in Terravessa!

