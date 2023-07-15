VRP $595,000 - $615,000. Lovely, Quality custom built, move in ready, CA casual farmhouse style & luxurious touches in this gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive 2 story. Huge Chefs kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, brkfst bar island, tall uppers, soft close. LVP floors, Designer lighting! Spacious dining & great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main flr office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owners suite w/custom closet, wildlife views, ensuite BA w/2 head shower, quartz dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious quartz dbl vanity BA. Handy mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for play, pets. LL ready to finish. 2021 Builder of the Year. 10 min to downtown, walk or bike on the trails to shops, park, & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conor McKenzie had officiated nearly 350 games with the league over his career.
The restaurant will serve fine-dining fare in the New Orleans tradition of his former Liliana's restaurant and is the second restaurant to ope…
The project, which could reach $26 million, includes towering walls of netting, a restaurant, lounge, mini bowling, two 18-hole putting course…
Epic is planning a sixth campus, starting with a 5.5-acre underground parking ramp with 2,050 parking stalls on its northwest side to anchor a…
What had been an estimated 800 acres fire is now believed to have been 400 acres with some evacuations and a few lost buildings.