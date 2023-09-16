Price Reduced! Motivated Seller, 2021 Builder of the year, last model in Terravessa! Quality custom built, dreamhouse! Farmhouse style & luxurious touches in this gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive 2 story. Huge Chefs kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, brkfst bar island, tall uppers, soft close. LVP floors, Designer Madison lighting! Spacious dining & great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main flr office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owners suite w/custom closet, wildlife views, ensuite BA w/2 head shower, quartz dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious quartz dbl vanity BA. Handy mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for play, pets. LL ready to finish. 10 min to downtown, biking trails, shops & more.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $589,000
