 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $575,000

New construction just completed! The quality is easy to see in this amazing 3BR/2BA ranch in Verona school district. Open plan with split bedrooms has vaulted ceiling and beautiful finishes including: Amish cherry cabs, quartz kitchen counters, custom backsplash, pantry, stainless appliances w/ slide in gas range, LVP/LVT flooring. Owner suite w/double vanity, gorgeous tiled shower & huge walk in. Trex composite deck, sodded/landscaped yard, mud/laundry room off extra deep 2 car garage. LL has abundant natural light, 9' ceilings & ready to finish 1,100+ more sq ft. Great location minutes to Target/new Costco/restaurants/schools plus access to Military Ridge Bike trail and easy commute east, west or downtown.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics