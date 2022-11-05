3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $558,000

Showings start 11/14/22 - Enjoy living on a large rural lot with open concept ranch, bright and airy, 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths on the main level. This home has custom features including Anderson windows, 3 panel doors, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and first floor laundry, natural stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, primary bedroom has walk-in closet, tiled shower, lower level has exposure with 5 large windows. Heated garage for the winter months. Outside enjoy the private composite decking.