Show date 7/6/2023. ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME! This impressive 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has it all. The first floor boasts 9’ ceilings, LVP flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, and a laundry room. The primary bedroom suite is located on the 2nd floor with a full ensuite bathroom. The 2nd floor also boasts 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath with an oversized tub. The lower level space is great for a playroom, movie room, or hangouts and features 9' ceilings, a full bath, and plenty of unfinished storage space. This home is conveniently located close to parks, schools, shopping, and so much more. This one is going to be tough to top!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July.
Spare Time Madison will feature bowling, escape rooms and laser tag near the West Towne Mall.
The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million income tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion cut Republicans proposed.
The Woodman's grocery store on Madison's East Side is undergoing a $4 million remodeling project.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…