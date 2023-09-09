Get ready to build!! The Current Design is for a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 3-CAR GARAGE in the newest Fitchburg Subdivision - Terravessa! It even has an OFFICE on the Main level. This home boasts a large, Two-colored Kitchen with Beautiful Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, pull-out shelves, soft close doors/drawers, Laundry Room and Cubbies! Stone or Tile Fireplace, large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and attached Bath, etc.! You can choose the finishes! All this within walking distance to the new 'Net-Zero' elementary school and Mariposa Day Care. Go to www.Terravessa. com to learn about the future plans of this Community. Easy access to the Beltline and close to Oregon. BUILD YOUR OWN CUSTOM HOME and get exactly what you want! Construction begins when contract is signed.