Just completed this brand new 2 story single family home located in popular Terravessa neighborhood. Oregon School District. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, open kitchen. living room features big windows with great sunlight, private office/flex room, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, pantry, mudroom. Upper level primary bedroom plus 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2-car garage. Within walking distance to the new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and new daycare facility. You will enjoy this 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Some photos/virtual tour are of a similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans say Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases challenging the current maps as unconstitutional because she prejudged them.
The company and its owner are embroiled in lawsuits with the town of Minocqua and Onieda County over zoning issues.
The state's best player, a Wisconsin men's soccer recruit, opted not to defend Verona's title. He offered insight into his decision, which sta…
After a season of drama and negotiations, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night for his new team, the…
The owners of the building, who are planning to open the new place, have a successful restaurant in Wisconsin Dells.