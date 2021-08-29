 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $494,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $494,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $494,900

Completely renovated 3 bed 3 bath open concept home on almost 1 acre fenced lot! Country living close to the city w/gorgeous yard backing to wooded area for privacy, easy access to downtown Madison and great Oregon schools. Open main level is great for entertaining w/gas fireplace, attached sun room w/wet bar, and walkout to huge two-tier deck. Chef's kitchen boasts double oven, double dishwashers, Silestone countertops, farm sink and separate vegetable sink, and walk-in pantry. All remodeled bathrooms. Upper level owner suite w/double vanity and luxury glass tile shower. Finished walkout LL rec room w/cypress wood paneled walls, gas fireplace, full bath, and 3-season room. Priced below recent appraisal. Seller not moving in due to unexpected health reasons. Move-in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Red Cross prepares for impacts from Ida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics