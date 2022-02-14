3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $469,000

One of a kind 3 bedroom contemporary ranch situated on a wooded lot in Seminole Forest. Sunlight fills the 20 ft. vaulted ceiling living room with warm stone fireplace. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with stone backsplash, granite countertops and newer LG stainless steel appliances. Light-filled dining room with views of mature trees in the backyard. Large primary bedroom and beautifully updated bath with his and her sinks, soaking jet tub, and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are located on main level with updated second bathroom. Finished basement with full bath, family room, and tons of storage space. Newer Anderson Renewal windows and HVAC. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. SimpliSafe security system/Nest thermostat. 2-car garage. Come and see this stunning home!