Move in READY NOW! Brand new single family homes located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the brand new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and a new daycare facility. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Call today for showings! Video and Virtual Tours are of Similar Model Home.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $464,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
The former Badgers star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end shared high praise of an award-winning performer Wednesday on Twitter, leading her to respond Thursday with a bold challenge.
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.
Unofficial results in contested county and municipal races in Dane County and school races and referendums in the surrounding area.
The Iron County Sheriff's Office said foul play is not suspected in the death of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove of Middleton.
The Badgers are selective in who they bring in through the transfer portal, but those they pursue have taken advantage of their opportunities. Here's a look at how the Wisconsin football team is choosing to use the portal.