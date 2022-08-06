Move in Early August 2022! Brand new construction single family home located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the newly built "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and a new daycare facility. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Call today for showings! All pictures, video & virtual tours are of a "Similar Model" home. **Open House Sat 7/30 from Noon-2pm, held at 4878 Arugula Rd, Fitchburg WI 53711.**
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $459,900
