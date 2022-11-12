3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $459,900

Move in READY!! Brand new single family homes located in Fitchburg's newest, popular Terravessa neighborhood. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, big windows, great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, mudroom, 3 bedroom upstairs, owner's suite with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the newly built "net-zero energy" elementary school-Forest Edge and a new daycare facility. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. All pictures, video & virtual tours are of a "Similar Model" home.