Simply gorgeous & like new twin home townhouse features beautiful finishes, open floor plan & a TON of space for the dollar. Abundant natural light streams throughout the entire home! Kitchen has Amish built cherry cabinets, quartz counters, custom backsplash & stainless appliances. Deck off dining area leads to patio with pretty landscaping all done for you. Huge primary suite + 2 addtl roomy bedrooms w/ walk in closets, 2nd floor laundry room + white trim/doors throughout. Convenient mudroom off 2 car garage. Pella Windows, Ecobee, gas FP + unfinished basement offers more space to finish. Minutes to shopping & restaurants, adjacent to Military Ridge Bike Trail & easy commute to Epic. Must see this beauty to appreciate the light & space.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $440,000
