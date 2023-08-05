Move-in Ready 10/2/23! This brand new 3 bedroom home has a wonderful open concept in a vibrant new neighborhood in the Verona School District. This home offers white cabinets, trim and doors, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy first floor laundry and a 2 car garage with a relaxing patio. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!