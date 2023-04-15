Move-in Ready 7/3/2023! This Gramercy home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your patio for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $422,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Waupun standout and Southern Illinois' leading scorer Marcus Domask has picked where he plans to transfer. Here's what we know.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, were killed in a traffic stop …
Neither team has budged since both sides acknowledged a deal was likely to occur.
Franchisee Sammy Nixon said the restaurant isn't completely finished yet, but they're "closing in on it."
The trend of area players leaving Wisconsin continues as Teagan Mallegni is joining an area rival in committing elsewhere.