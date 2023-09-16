No condo fee. New construction, move-in ready November 2023. Similar Model for showing! Brand new 2 story duplex zero-lot line homes located in popular Terravessa neighborhood. Oregon School district. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, open kitchen, living room features big windows with great sunlight, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, pantry, mudroom. Upper level primary bedroom, 2nd bedroom and 3rd Bedroom, extra den/office area. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2 Car garage. Within walking distance to the newly built "net-zero energy" elementary school- Forest Edge and a new daycare facility. You will enjoy this new 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. irtual Tours/Pics are of similar model unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans say Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases challenging the current maps as unconstitutional because she prejudged them.
The company and its owner are embroiled in lawsuits with the town of Minocqua and Onieda County over zoning issues.
The state's best player, a Wisconsin men's soccer recruit, opted not to defend Verona's title. He offered insight into his decision, which sta…
After a season of drama and negotiations, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night for his new team, the…
The owners of the building, who are planning to open the new place, have a successful restaurant in Wisconsin Dells.