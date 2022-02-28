 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $406,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $406,000

Looking for plenty of space inside with no maintenance outside? This condo in a park-like setting is perfect. One bedroom on each level with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Open-concept living on main level with a gas fireplace and light streaming in through a. bank of windows. Lovely laundry room and several coat closets on main floor. Lower level family room with wet bar will suit as either a playroom or for entertaining. Private patio off sunroom is perfect for enjoying a cup of morning coffee or an evening meal. Close to bike and walking trails, restaurants and more. Central to all sides of town and just 10 minutes to downtown. Tons of storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics