3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $406,000

Looking for plenty of space inside with no maintenance outside? This condo in a park-like setting is perfect. One bedroom on each level with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Open-concept living on main level with a gas fireplace and light streaming in through a. bank of windows. Lovely laundry room and several coat closets on main floor. Lower level family room with wet bar will suit as either a playroom or for entertaining. Private patio off sunroom is perfect for enjoying a cup of morning coffee or an evening meal. Close to bike and walking trails, restaurants and more. Central to all sides of town and just 10 minutes to downtown. Tons of storage.