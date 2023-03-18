Why rent when you can have more space in this Beautiful 3 BR/3.5 BA half duplex. Come home to quality-built gorgeous finishes, room to entertain family & friends. Cooks kitchen, gas range, walk-in pantry, granite, breakfast bar, soft close cabinets, casual dining space, LVP flooring. Enjoy the main floor great rm w/ gas FP & window seat. Convenient mudroom/laundry & powder BA. Upstairs are two bedrooms each w/ ensuite baths & walk-in closets. Owners suite w/ shower BA, guest BR w/ tub/shower BA. Unwind, cheer & watch the big game in the finished LL family room, 3rd BR/workout/office, full BA. Storage under stairs & in utility room. Grill & chill on the patio or relax on the front porch, 2 car garage pre-wired for EV. Walk to future shops, park & elementary. Easy yard care, no condo fee.