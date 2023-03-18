Why rent when you can have more space in this Beautiful 3 BR/3.5 BA half duplex. Come home to quality-built gorgeous finishes, room to entertain family & friends. Cooks kitchen, gas range, walk-in pantry, granite, breakfast bar, soft close cabinets, casual dining space, LVP flooring. Enjoy the main floor great rm w/ gas FP & window seat. Convenient mudroom/laundry & powder BA. Upstairs are two bedrooms each w/ ensuite baths & walk-in closets. Owners suite w/ shower BA, guest BR w/ tub/shower BA. Unwind, cheer & watch the big game in the finished LL family room, 3rd BR/workout/office, full BA. Storage under stairs & in utility room. Grill & chill on the patio or relax on the front porch, 2 car garage pre-wired for EV. Walk to future shops, park & elementary. Easy yard care, no condo fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The NIT had to reissue the bracket with new seeds after errors in the original release impacted Wisconsin.
Payouts for NIT teams escalate as they reach later rounds. Here's how the system works.
All that mattered to junior Eric Kenesie was that his Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic teammates played one more game. Yet he had a historic perfor…
Mike Seidel, one of Wisconsin's leading authorities on fish fries, has eaten fish almost every Friday for the past 19 years.
Another one of Aaron Rodgers' targets has signed elsewhere, but Robert Tonyan will still be able to catch passes at Lambeau Field.