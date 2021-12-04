 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $400,000

Stunning, end-unit, townhouse style condo! This spacious, 5-year new, open concept condo boasts maple floors, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. It has a private entry and driveway with a two-car garage. Everything needed for everyday living is on the main level, including the laundry room. Conveniently located near many of the fabulous Fitchburg amenities.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine at risk of 'drowning in garbage'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics