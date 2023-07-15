Move-in Ready 9/26/23! This Aldo home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances, plus a large pantry for added storage. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your deck for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $397,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conor McKenzie had officiated nearly 350 games with the league over his career.
The restaurant will serve fine-dining fare in the New Orleans tradition of his former Liliana's restaurant and is the second restaurant to ope…
The project, which could reach $26 million, includes towering walls of netting, a restaurant, lounge, mini bowling, two 18-hole putting course…
Epic is planning a sixth campus, starting with a 5.5-acre underground parking ramp with 2,050 parking stalls on its northwest side to anchor a…
What had been an estimated 800 acres fire is now believed to have been 400 acres with some evacuations and a few lost buildings.