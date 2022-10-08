3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $389,900

Move-in Ready 12/5/22! This Tribeca model features an open layout with everything on your wish-list! 3 BR, 2.5 baths, with gorgeous maple woodwork, and white trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry for storage. Owner’s Suite BR has walk in closet and tray ceiling. Relax out back on your private patio. 2-car garage - Don't wait to check this out!!