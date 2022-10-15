 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $389,900

Showings begin Friday, October 14th. Beautiful Colonial in sought-after Uptown Crossing neighborhood in the Oregon school district. Features you’ll love include: highly energy efficient home with an open concept main level with sleek kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a spacious center island and breakfast bar. Additionally, you’ll love the main-level office/flex room, powder room, and laundry area. Upstairs features three bedrooms, including a primary bedroom en suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and bathroom with double sink vanity. Enjoy quiet morning coffee or relaxing evening wine in the privacy of your deck. With convenient access to parks and the capital city bike path and just minutes to downtown Madison, this home is a dream come true.

