Showings begin Friday, October 14th. Beautiful Colonial in sought-after Uptown Crossing neighborhood in the Oregon school district. Features you’ll love include: highly energy efficient home with an open concept main level with sleek kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a spacious center island and breakfast bar. Additionally, you’ll love the main-level office/flex room, powder room, and laundry area. Upstairs features three bedrooms, including a primary bedroom en suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and bathroom with double sink vanity. Enjoy quiet morning coffee or relaxing evening wine in the privacy of your deck. With convenient access to parks and the capital city bike path and just minutes to downtown Madison, this home is a dream come true.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers’ regular season is halfway over but it’s just started for transfer Shanel Bramschreiber. Her coach says that’s “horrendous” and “almost criminal.”
Wisconsin now holds only three healthy quarterbacks on its roster after the California native announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal.
Izzi Stricker waited about an hour before realizing she'd finish a goal she set last year. She was greeted by her family, including professional golfer Steve Stricker.
Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard told reporters offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the program.
The senior has been catching passes from a future Division I quarterback and recently chose to go play for a former Big Ten quarterback.
Chicago Tribune: On, Wisconsin! On to the bank! College football cashes in while players get peanuts
On the surface, the only thing more absurd than a public university paying its football coach millions of dollars a year is a public universit…
Nolan Winter might be one of the tallest players for the Badgers next season, but he’s still learning how to play in the post.
Last season’s starters Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl were outscored by two of their new teammates.
State Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson described the damage as “significant” and said he expected it to be “a significant long-term event,” though he didn’t know how long it would be.
Stricker, the No. 1 golfer in Waunakee's lineup and daughter of professional golfer Steve Stricker, helped the Warriors qualify for the WIAA girls golf state tournament.