This sunny raised ranch is anything but typical! With flexible, spacious living spaces, skylights, and tons of storage you'll find so much to love! An updated eat-in kitchen features granite counters + skylight + retro brick walls + and a pass-through so everyone can be part of the action! The huge, window-filled living room offers plenty of room to spread out and take in the fenced, mature lot! And check out the giant deck - perfect for backyard gatherings or just enjoying the quiet yard. The spacious rooms continue in the LL with plenty of room for a home gym, shop, or whatever you need! Quiet, tree-lined streets, plus it's close to parks, trails, tons of restaurants & shopping, and just 15 minutes to downtown. Newer roof & siding! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $375,000
