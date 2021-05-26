 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $375,000

This sunny raised ranch is anything but typical! With flexible, spacious living spaces, skylights, and tons of storage you'll find so much to love! An updated eat-in kitchen features granite counters + skylight + retro brick walls + and a pass-through so everyone can be part of the action! The huge, window-filled living room offers plenty of room to spread out and take in the fenced, mature lot! And check out the giant deck - perfect for backyard gatherings or just enjoying the quiet yard. The spacious rooms continue in the LL with plenty of room for a home gym, shop, or whatever you need! Quiet, tree-lined streets, plus it's close to parks, trails, tons of restaurants & shopping, and just 15 minutes to downtown. Newer roof & siding! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IA: CUSTOMER STOPS ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics