Impeccably maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story with an open concept Craftsman layout in the attractive Oregon school district! Enter the home to pristine LVP flooring throughout the main living space w/ superb kitchen featuring Auburn Ridge cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, SS apps, and island w/ breakfast bar. The upper level showcases a beautiful owner's suite w/ a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and en suite bath w/ oversized walk-in shower. An additional 2 bedrooms and guest bathroom complete the upstairs. The full, unfinished basement is a blank canvas for your design ideas & is already stubbed for a future 3rd full bath. Don’t miss this excellent, newer construction opportunity in Fitchburg!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
Gableman report suggests 2020 election can be decertified, calls for dismantling elections commission
Gableman's eight-month review of the 2020 election has been plagued by legal challenges against multiple subpoenas issued by the former state Supreme Court justice.
Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball, fans deliver on a magical and noisy night at the Kohl Center
Fans have fallen in love with Johnny Davis and the Badgers, who were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten but on Tuesday night clinched at least a share of the title. “It was so loud at one point,” Davis said, “my ears were literally ringing.”
Money in the bank: Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn cashing in on Big Ten title-winning shot with shirt deal
Just hours after the freshman point guard hit a 3-pointer off the glass to lift the Badgers past Purdue to secure a share of the Big Ten title, fans could purchase merchandise commemorating the moment.
On a day UW's fifth-year senior helped lead the No. 13 Badgers to a key victory in a hostile arena, the Davison family even more to be thankful for.
Jim Polzin: Greg Gard couldn't figure out how to make Johnny Davis mad. But he did help make him great
Johnny Davis likely will play his final home game for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Sunday. This is the story of the first time Badgers coach Greg Gard watched him play and how they’ve built their relationship.
Smoky Jon's website details the numerous national awards Olson won in the restaurant's 46 years.
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Chris Vogt has been a Badgers player for just one season, while Brad Davison is finishing up his fifth. The short amount of time together didn’t stop them from forming a tight knit bond.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be among highest-paid coordinators in FBS, while offensive line coach Bob Bostad's salary rose more than 60%.