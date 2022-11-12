Impressive modern townhouse in a desirable Fitchburg location! Nearby walkable amenities include restaurants, bike trails, coffee & ice cream shops, and multiple parks. Once inside, you'll find three bedrooms each with their own private en suite bath offering a rare opportunity for renting out space to roommates. Sip your morning coffee on the private balcony or cozied up next to the living room gas fireplace. Stunning kitchen calls for lovers of cooking & entertaining with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry with crown molding, & a center island with breakfast bar. Other can't-miss features include luxury vinyl flooring on the main level, high ceilings, convenient upper level laundry, & a private 2-car garage. Easy access to the beltline, downtown Madison, and Epic!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Voters in Dane County Tuesday were weighing in on a trio of advisory ballot referendums on marijuana and abortion.
"Holy Mackerel folks... Yeah, the skim milk is really starting to kick in."
"Your behavior goes against the (district) vision of creating an anti-racist school culture and curriculum," Hicks said.
Star running back Braelon Allen addressed rumors circulating on social media that he could transfer to a current or future Big Ten rival.
Leading by around 40,000 votes with an estimated 93% of ballots counted early Wednesday, Johnson said he's confident Barnes cannot make up his deficit.
Republicans need to flip one seat in the Senate and five in the Assembly to obtain a supermajority.
Cole LaCrue visited the Badgers in September before verbally committing Monday. The class of 2023 quarterback has thrown for 1,854 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities reported.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill is closing and possibly had its last day over the weekend. It's making room for a new development on Regent Street.
The Badgers men’s and women’s basketball teams unveiled all-black uniforms they will wear in some games this season.