3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $337,900

Justice is Kyle Rittenhouse's next victim in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
You may not like the number you see.
"In the park, you constantly had to watch your back .... "This is a lot different. You can lock the door and come back and know your stuff is going to be there."
Reginald Patterson resigned effective Wednesday. He's been on paid leave since mid-September.
Wisconsin heads to Minneapolis this week to play Minnesota in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe with a chance to secure the Big Ten West title.
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball's win over Saint Mary's for Maui Invitational title
Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl once again led a gutsy effort late to turn things around against the Gaels. Davis was named tournament MVP.
The latest public health order provides an exception for people to take off their masks in an enclosed space if they are all vaccinated.
The Badgers right now do not have a scholarship to offer, so the 6-foot-2 guard from Hartland will join the program as a walk-on.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Vigilantes carrying rifles in the streets won't make our society safer.