3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $275,000

Showings to start at open house on Saturday October 2nd 10:00 to 1:00. They are working on the road but you can get to the house. More pictures to come once some rooms get a fresh coat of paint. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod with huge backyard almost an acre so it feels like your in the country but is conveniently located so you can go east, west or downtown in 15 minutes. The yard is fenced so bring the children and pets. One car garage and 12x14 shed so plenty of storage. The second story is a great primary suite with a half bath or a great work from home space that is very private. With newer appliances and hardwood floors this home will not disappoint.