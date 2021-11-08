 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $274,900

Great Private Entry, Private Garage. Courtyard facing unit with lots of light. Great condition. Private deck. Warm and Welcoming family room with 3 sided Gas Fireplace, Kitchen and Dining area on Main Floor. Huge Primary Suite on top floor with private bath. 2 large bedrooms with Full Bath and Laundry on 2nd Floor. New Carpet being installed in LL staircase. $2500 credit for carpet replacement upstairs. Oversized Garage! Dishwasher 2020, W&D 2019, Disposal & H20 2018

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics