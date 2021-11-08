Great Private Entry, Private Garage. Courtyard facing unit with lots of light. Great condition. Private deck. Warm and Welcoming family room with 3 sided Gas Fireplace, Kitchen and Dining area on Main Floor. Huge Primary Suite on top floor with private bath. 2 large bedrooms with Full Bath and Laundry on 2nd Floor. New Carpet being installed in LL staircase. $2500 credit for carpet replacement upstairs. Oversized Garage! Dishwasher 2020, W&D 2019, Disposal & H20 2018
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $274,900
