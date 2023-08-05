Under construction. ETC 45 days. Beautiful Ranch home that backs to greenspace. Beautiful cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, LVP flooring, large kitchen w/corner windows, island, pantry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, pantry, large mudroom. Primary suite w/huge walk-in closest, custom tile shower, double sinks, quartz countertops & tile floors. Lower level offers 1/2 exposure & can be finished to Buyer's needs. Close to parks w/pickleball, bb courts, tennis courts, splash pad, playground, bicycle course & walking/bike trails. Within minutes to Costco, Target, shopping & restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in DeForest - $589,900
