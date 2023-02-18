Gorgeous ranch-style condominium home in the heart of DeForest’s sought after Conservancy Commons neighborhood, close to Conservancy Commons Park, the Upper Yahara River Trail, and community splash pad. The expansive open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms PLUS a home office grant you tons of space and make working from home easy. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room, full bathroom, and bedroom, perfect for hosting overnight guests. Spend sunny days on your deck overlooking green space with walking trails. Luxurious designer finishes throughout; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location and opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
He didn't want to get into coaching, but he wanted to give back to the game. So this Badgers forward from the mid 2000s decided to become a ba…
Some voters in northern Wisconsin village got absentee ballots that were already filled in; clerk blames 'human error'
The test ballots were accidentally sent out by the village of Kronenwetter clerk's office.
An expansive report alleged hazing, bullying and possible sexual assault. A witness came forward to share their testimony because they thought…
"I’m proud of the airmen in the @148FW, based out of Duluth, who earlier today took off from Madison, WI to shoot down a flying object over La…
Dave's Hot Chicken makes a darn good sandwich, and the fries and kale slaw are must-haves, too.