3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $424,000

Showings start 1/28/23. Almost new condominium project overlooking the New Windsor Community Park. Quality craftsmanship, fully loaded w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank throughout, stone gas fireplace, oversized bathtub, and 2 car garage with zero depth entrance. Condo features a first floor primary suite with walk-in closet and custom tiled shower. Fully insulated cedar lined 3-season porch. Partially exposed unfinished basement. Measurements approximate; Buyer to verify if important.

