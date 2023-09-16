All the conveniences of condo living, but with your own, stand-alone home! Sell the mower and snow blower, because you won't need them anymore! This almost new condo brings high end finishes and quality construction. The fiber cement and stone exterior means low maintenance for years of high quality, vibrant exterior siding color. Cooks kitchen, open living room, dining area, 2 main floor bedrooms PLUS an office, 3rd bedroom in the lower level along with family room and bar area, 2 car attached garage, and covered front porch! Plenty of storage, and there's a charging point and outlet for an electric vehicle in the garage. 1 block from Conservancy Park splash pad & play ground. Enjoy the walking trails & sports fields right in your neighborhood. New tankless water heater & water softener.