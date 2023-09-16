All the conveniences of condo living, but with your own, stand-alone home! Sell the mower and snow blower, because you won't need them anymore! This almost new condo brings high end finishes and quality construction. The fiber cement and stone exterior means low maintenance for years of high quality, vibrant exterior siding color. Cooks kitchen, open living room, dining area, 2 main floor bedrooms PLUS an office, 3rd bedroom in the lower level along with family room and bar area, 2 car attached garage, and covered front porch! Plenty of storage, and there's a charging point and outlet for an electric vehicle in the garage. 1 block from Conservancy Park splash pad & play ground. Enjoy the walking trails & sports fields right in your neighborhood. New tankless water heater & water softener.
3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans say Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases challenging the current maps as unconstitutional because she prejudged them.
The company and its owner are embroiled in lawsuits with the town of Minocqua and Onieda County over zoning issues.
The state's best player, a Wisconsin men's soccer recruit, opted not to defend Verona's title. He offered insight into his decision, which sta…
After a season of drama and negotiations, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night for his new team, the…
The owners of the building, who are planning to open the new place, have a successful restaurant in Wisconsin Dells.