3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $409,900

Wow! Get this beautiful new home without the worries of yard work and snow removal. Spacious stand alone Condo offers all that. Bright open floor plan, 9' ceilings on both main floor and exposed LL. Cooks kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances large pantry cabinet. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace in LR. Master suite w/walk-in shower with rain flow shower head double vanity. First floor office/den and laundry. Exposed LL with finished rec room 3 bedroom & bath. Tons of storage duel zone heating, tankless hot water. Oversized 2 car garage w/extra space. Covered front porch & rear deck. Located 1 block from Conservancy Park splash pad & play ground. Enjoy the walk trails & sports fields in your neighborhood.