Wow! Get this beautiful new home without the worries of yard work and snow removal. Spacious stand alone Condo offers all that. Bright open floor plan, 9' ceilings on both main floor and exposed LL. Cooks kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances large pantry cabinet. Master suite w/walkin shower with rain flow shower head double vanity. First floor office/den and laundry. Exposed LL with finished rec room 3 bedroom & bath. Tons of storage duel zone heating, tankless hot water. Oversized 2 car garage w/extra space. Covered front porch & rear deck. Located 1 block from Conservancy Park splash pad & play ground. Enjoy the walk trails & sports fields in your neighborhood. Show 4651 (sold) but under construction 4653 is not started, completed 160 days from A/O
3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
Dane County again will be under an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday under a new public health order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
"There are a variety of scenarios that could play out," said company co-founder Otto Dilba. "One of them would be that somebody is interested in the facility because the facility is in pristine condition."
The three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Cardinal Raymond Burke, former La Crosse Diocese leader and vaccine skeptic, hospitalized with COVID-19
Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, has been critical of vaccine mandates and shared conspiracy theories about microchips in the vaccines, according to reports.
The positive COVID-19 test and hospital care for Republican state Sen. André Jacque came after he testified on Wednesday in a packed Capitol hearing room without wearing a mask.
A 17-year-old Madison high school student was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night at a residence near Camp Randall stadium, police said.
"No matter what it was, my brother was always there for us," Jovan Freeny's sister Trinity Davis said. "I really miss my brother."
The U.S. is preparing to send as many as 30,000 refugees to American military installations, possibly including Fort McCoy.
The hotel in Green Lake has reopened after closing in 2019 and has undergone an extensive remodeling that has touched every inch of the property.