3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $339,900

Beautifully built Classic Custom Homes condo snuggled in amongst single family homes that feels just like new! You'll love walking into the open concept layout that offers a cozy living room w/ gas fireplace. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space w/ huge pantry along with an island & breakfast bar. Upstairs find the private owner's suite complete w/ walk-in closet & private bath. Two add'l good sized bedrooms! Large unfinished lower level could be completed to add family room, bath & another bedroom. Don't miss the beautiful modern white trim, 9' ceilings, granite counters, LVT floors & more! Main lvl laundry & 2 car garage all in a great location w/ walking paths and just down the road from Conservancy Commons Park! Preferred closing on/before Aug 18 and occupy through 8/22

