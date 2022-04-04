 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $344,900

Beautiful split-level ranch located in a quiet rural subdivision just 2.5 miles from Hwy 94 for quick access to Madison and Milwaukee. Situated on a .82 acre corner lot with only one adjacent neighbor! Open concept great room with vaulted ceiling and ample light! Patio doors lead to a deck with sweeping countryside views! Main level offers two bedrooms and a full bath, gorgeous engineered hardwood flooring and carpet. Exposed, full walkout lower level family room with a wood burning fireplace and lots of windows, plus a spacious 3rd bedroom and a full bath. Laundry and storage located in lower level. 2 car attached garage with storage area. Recent updates include: water heater, air conditioning unit, and disposal.

