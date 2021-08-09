3 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $299,900

Big front porch welcomes you home to this charming colonial! Updated kitchen features plenty of storage and work areas plus a full breakfast bar. Spacious dining area that opens to formal living room. New custom wood laminate floors through both the dining and vaulted family room. All bedrooms are on the upper floor and the owner's bedroom includes a private bath. Fresh, upgraded lower level rec room is bright & open accented by light from the full-exposure windows. 3-season porch off main floor family room leads out to quiet yard backing to mature trees. Located in the thriving village of Deerfield with great schools, access to the Glacial Drumlin Trail, Goose Lake park, and it's an easy drive to Madison!