3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $799,900

Construction to begin upon accepted offer. Welcome to your custom-built executive home! You'll be impressed with this striking 2 story contemporary home in the sought-after Savannah Brooks neighborhood! This 3Bd/3Ba with Kitchen built for executive chef will surely impress. Kitchen offers quartz countertops, latest apps, 2 large Islands & Butler’s Pantry. Walk into a lavish large Primary Suite located on the ML. Accented by spacious Walk-In closet & bath with an enormous zero entry walk through shower! With the Laundry, a large Storage Closet and Flex Room with Full Bath complete the First Floor. Access the two Bedrooms with a Jack & Jill Bath overlooking the 2 story Great Room. Unfinished LL is exposed offering natural light and designed with future amenities in mind for entertaining.

