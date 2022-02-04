 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $595,900

$595,900-$613,900. New Construction located in Conservancy Place in the growing community of DeForest. This beautiful, well designed and functional ranch home includes a large 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, home office, 3-season porch, deck and gas fireplace. Designer finishes including quartz countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances and washer/dryer included, high efficiency windows and exterior doors, Kohler plumbing fixtures and many more amazing features!

