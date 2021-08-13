 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $544,900

BLISSFUL RETREAT! As soon as you pull into the driveway you will feel like you are entering the northwoods! The huge lot showcases mature trees, stunning garden beds, and an amazing deck overlooking the manicured lot. You’re sure to be impressed with the open beams and stone fireplace in the spacious living room. The kitchen features new appliances, granite countertops, and a large pantry. The main suite features amazing built in cherry cabinets, expansive bath with dazzling tile in the huge walk-in shower and a spacious closet. Don’t miss the partially finished lower level. It is ready for you to bring your creative ideas to make it your own. You’ll love entertaining family and friends in the sun room with a hot tub and full wet bar leading out to the stunning wraparound deck. SEE IT NOW!

