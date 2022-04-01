 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $534,900

No show til 4/1. Custom 3 BR, 2.5 BA ranch perfectly situated in DeForest’s highly coveted Bear Tree Farms. Step in & be stunned by the soaring 9’ ceilings, beautiful chocolate hardwoods & ample natural light. As you enter the heart of the home, your eye will immediately be drawn to the huge windows framing the dining room & then to the impressive Chef’s kitchen which displays quartz counters, gas stove, Bosch DW, huge 6-person island & butlers pantry. From the warm FP to the built-in shelves, the spacious living room is loaded w/character. Retire to your primary suite boasting WIC, dbl granite sinks & tile shower. The charm continues outside where you’ll find a covered Trex deck & steps to a paver patio, making this the perfect outdoor oasis. Make this one-of-a-kind home yours!

