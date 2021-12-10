Attention to details both inside & out! This gorgeous Tim O’Brien Emerald Series home is located in the highly regarded Revere Trails neighborhood. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Featuring a beautiful flowing open concept space, tray ceilings in both the family room & master bedroom, master bedroom w/dual walk in closets, 12’ ceiling in the flex room & ceiling fans in all rooms. Gather in the family room on chilly fall nights around a stunning fireplace. The kitchen is a recipe for success with efficient style, inviting warmth & a walk in pantry. Enjoy drinks on your patio while taking in the fully landscaped yard. Plenty of room in the oversized 3 car garage with drop off zone entry. Close to walking trails, restaurant, shopping & access to Big Hill Park! Also Coming Soon: New Community Playground!
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $525,000
