 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $489,900

Brand new ranch home that is ready for new owners. This gorgeous ranch has beautiful sunset views, backs to green-space & pond so no backyard neighbors. You'll love the high cathedral ceilings, private foyer, open floor plan w/large center island, spacious kitchen with lots of natural light, corner windows over kitchen sink, large pantry, quartz counter-tops & you pick the appliances $5000 allowance. Mud rm is spacious w/plenty of room for all the coats & boots. Dinette is spacious for entertaining, open to living room w/fireplace & walkout to deck. Primary bdrm is includes private bath w/walk in custom tile shower, huge walk-in closet. The other 2 bdrms are spacious w/full bath. LL is ready to be finished to include additional bdrm, bath & family rm call for price. Oversized 3 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Live from the scene of tornado damage in Arkansas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics