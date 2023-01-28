 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $489,000

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $489,000

Showings begin 1/30 est. completion 2/2023 Beautiful ranch home in Diamond Village/ Bear Tree neighborhood w/cathedral ceiling, stone fireplace, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with island, pantry, quartz counters, LVP floors, huge mud room, white trim & doors. Primary bdrm w/large bath, walk-in tile shower, huge closet. The LL is 1/2 exposed & builder will customize to your needs. Still time to also include a screened in porch or 4 season room call to get quote. Fantastic location with walking/bike trails, parks, pickleball courts, BB & tennis courts and within 4 miles to Costco, Woodmans, shopping & restaurants.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics