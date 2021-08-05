3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $465,000

Showings start July 9th. Beautiful open concept home boasts numerous upgrades including hickory floors and solid doors throughout. Walk in the front door to a spacious office, 2 bedrooms and bath. Continue to a fantastic main living space featuring living room with gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves and tons of light & access to the backyard. Kitchen was built for entertaining with large kitchen island, granite countertops, tile backsplash large eating area, extra bar/service area w/beverage frig. Primary bedroom w/ensuite is set apart from the other bedrooms. Exposed basement has 9' ceilings and ready for you to finish more space. Heated oversized garage with 18 foot garage door off the wider driveway is an added bonus! Laundry on main floor.