3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $429,900

*Showings begin Jan 20-Offers presented Mon Jan 24 at 5:00 pm* Beautifully designed home on corner lot of cul-du-sac. Custom mud room/laundry w/ cubbies and "doggie den" that can easily be converted to extra cabinet space. Open kitchen w/ large island, granite counter tops, farm house sink & stainless steel appliances. 9' ceilings on main floor. Gas fireplace in great room. Smart lighting throughout home in addition to smart garage door opener. Extra 6' deep garage with 12' ceilings. A perfect entertainment space in basement-recently finished w/ full wet bar area & ice maker. New full bathroom w/ walk-in tiled shower. Plenty of extra un-finished storage space as well. Tray ceiling in master bedroom w/ barn door to walk-in closet. Walk-in shower in master bath. Flexible closing date.

