3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $390,000

Beautifully maintained and almost new - this 2 story home is ready to move in! Easy living layout with open living, dining and kitchen - perfect for entertaining! Stainless kitchen appliances, LVP flooring, Kohler fixtures and white trim in this Green Built certified home! Add equity by finishing the lower level which includes rough-in for future bathroom! If you were hoping for a brand new home, but have sticker shock - this is the home for you!