3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $389,900

Spacious ranch home in a great neighborhood right off the walking trail. This home has over 2700+ total sq ft, 4br/3 bath, 3 car garage, stairwell from garage to basement, vaulted ceilings, 4 spacious bedrooms including a master suite, 2 spacious living room/family room areas, and a large eat in kitchen with sliding door to back yard patio. The lower level has bamboo flooring, amish built cabinets, a bar, full bathroom, and tons of entertaining space and storage.

